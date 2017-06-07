Comey Will Testify That Trump Asked Him to Drop Flynn-Russia Investigation

Our current intelligence chiefs declined to say today whether President Trump asked them about getting the FBI to drop its Russia investigation. Wimps.

However, former FBI director James Comey is ready to testify freely and fully tomorrow. Here’s his prepared testimony about his meeting with Trump on January 27:

And here’s his testimony about the meeting on February 24:

This should be quite the dramatic show tomorrow. It starts at 10 am Eastern, and I believe that pretty much every network will be carrying it live.