Donald Trump Is Steadily Becoming More Unbalanced Every Day

This Politico story is from yesterday, which is about six months in blog years, but it deserves an extra day:

Trump, for months, has bristled almost daily about the ongoing probes. He has sometimes, without prompting, injected “I’m not under investigation” into conversations with associates and allies. He has watched hours of TV coverage every day — sometimes even storing morning news shows on his TiVo to watch in the evening — and complained nonstop. ….Two people close to Trump note that his is an obsessive personality — whether about businessmen who wronged him over the years, his years-long and fruitless quest to prove President Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States, to reporters who have written negative stories about him. One transition official said Trump lashed out at reporters over old stories within a day of winning the election in November. ….Trump now has begun fuming about special counsel Robert Mueller, particularly after Mueller hired several prosecutors and investigators with ties to Democrats. Trump has told associates he might fire Mueller, though they don’t believe he will. On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Trump was under investigation for obstruction — and that Mueller wanted to interview the national security officials who reportedly had been asked to make false statements.

Well, it’s true that the Post reported that Trump was under investigation, but that was based on an anonymous source, and the deputy attorney general has told us not to pay any attention to—

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Oh. I guess Trump really is under investigation. “Aides have tried to change the subject,” says Politico, “But none of that has changed Trump’s response.” This is not a portrait of a man in full control of his faculties.