Donald Trump Is (Yawn) On the Attack Again

President Trump insists that he no longer watches Morning Joe, but just as the program was ending today he tweeted that he “heard” the program speaks badly of him. Uh huh. So naturally he insulted both Joe and Mika and then tweeted this about Mika Brzezinski:

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

According to the LA Times, even Republicans are getting tired of Trump’s public temper tantrums:

Republican congressional leaders moved quickly to repudiate his words. The reaction underscored the increasing sense on Capitol Hill that members of his party increasingly have little fear of publicly contradicting the president. Recent polling has shown that even among Republican voters, many view his tweets as a distraction.

But Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who has gotten into Trump’s good graces by being an even more ridiculous attack dog than Sean Spicer, defended her boss:

“I don’t think that the president’s ever been someone who gets attacked and doesn’t push back,” she said in an interview on Fox News. “There have been an outrageous number of personal attacks, not just at him but to frankly everyone around him.”

Yeah, that’s pretty unusual for a president to get attacked by lots of people. Unprecedented even. It’s probably never before happened in the whole history of the United States.

The part Trump doesn’t get is that pretty much everyone is just laughing at him for this stuff. It’s long since been obvious that Trump makes empty threats constantly. Threats against people, threats against news organizations, threats against foreign countries, even threats against the laws of physics. But he never follows up on them. They’re just a way of getting attention. They were sort of amusing back when he was a TV reality show host trying to get his name in Page Six, then they were alarming when he was running for president, and now they’re just sort of pathetic. But he has no idea, does he?