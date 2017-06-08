Exit Polls Suggest Tory Losses in British Election

Conservatives currently control 330 seats in Parliament. Voting just ended in today’s election, and here are the first exit poll projections via the Guardian:
Exit poll suggests Britain is on course for a hung parliament
David Dimbleby is reading out the results.
Conservatives: 314
Labour: 266
SNP: 34
Lib Dems: 14
Plaid Cymru: 3
Greens: 1
Ukip: 0
Others: 18
If this holds up, it will be a huge kick in the pants for Theresa May and the Tories. Of course, it might not hold up. Don’t get either too thrilled or too depressed yet.