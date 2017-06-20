Ford Scraps Mexico Expansion, But There’s a Catch

President Trump’s plan to scare companies away from moving jobs to Mexico is working great:

Ford Motor Co. will begin importing Focus compact cars from China in the second half of 2019, scrapping earlier plans to build the small-car model in Mexico amid a push by President Donald Trump to drastically alter the North American Free Trade Agreement. The company said Tuesday the Focus, which is now built at an assembly plant in Michigan, will also be imported from Europe, but most new models sold in North American will initially come from China.