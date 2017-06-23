Friday Cat Blogging – 23 June 2017

Catblogging is a few minutes early this week because I have to drive Marian to the airport. She’s flying to Colorado via Phoenix, where it’s a balmy 112º today. Apparently this means that the tarmac won’t melt the wheels of her plane, so everything should be hunky dory.

In cat news today, Wim Van Neer of the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences in Brussels has been collecting ancient cat specimens for the past decade and putting them through the genetic wringer. His conclusion: “It was the Egyptians who turned them into the lovable fur balls we know today.” Thanks, Egyptians!