Friday Cat Blogging – 30 June 2017

Is it finally Friday? I swear, it’s seemed like Friday ever since Monday. But now it finally is.

This is Hilbert in one of his favorite spots. In the late afternoon, when it’s time to bring in the cats for the day, Hilbert likes to run away and make us chase him. Most of the time, though, he only wants us to chase him this far, where he flops on the ground and demands a tummy rub. He’s then happy to be picked up and taken inside.

Hopper, on the other hand, is not so easily bribed. She likes being chased around because it’s fun. Sometimes the fun can last a tiringly long time. However, when we give up, all we have to do is close the door with a loud click. Within a minute she’ll be there demanding to know why she’s been locked out. We open the door and she scoots right in.