Friday Cat Blogging – 9 May 2017

The pod next to my computer is normally Hilbert’s territory. Once in a while, though, Hopper curls up in it for a nice nap. When Hilbert gets wind of this, his jealous bone asserts itself and he hops up and starts pushing and nudging to make room for himself. For a few minutes there are two cats wedged into the pod, but eventually Hopper gets tired of the whole thing and heads off somewhere else.

But not this week! Instead, Hilbert walked over and just piled on top of Hopper. I think Donald Trump is having a bad influence on him. Surprisingly, Hopper put up with this for a few minutes, and then tried to shift into a new position. But before long she gave up. As usual, Hilbert had the pod to himself.