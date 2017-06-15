Health Care Watch Day 41: Still No Republicans in Sight

It’s been nearly seven weeks since Republicans took up Obamacare repeal. There have still been no hearings and none are in sight. Still no CBO score. Still no press conferences. Still no markups. Still no bill that the public is allowed to see.

Day 3 folks. Yet again, no p. 1 coverage of health insurance at risk for 23 million ppl — @latimes; @nytimes; @WSJ; @washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/wXypNWRo1F — Jeff Stein (@JStein_Vox) June 15, 2017

Sarah Kliff is appalled. “I’ve covered Obamacare since day one,” she says. “I’ve never seen lying and obstruction like this.” And that’s just the headline.

But if it works, Mitch McConnell doesn’t care. And so far it’s working.