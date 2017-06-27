Here’s the tl;dr Version of the Republican Health Care Bill

Need a quick couple of quickie graphics to summarize the Senate health care bill? I’m here to help. First, the basics:

Next, a comparison of premiums. It’s true that the Republican bill generates lower premiums than Obamacare, but that’s only because its coverage is so skimpy and its deductibles and copays are so high. It’s like bragging that a gas-guzzling old jalopy is cheaper than a new Prius. However, Kaiser has crunched the numbers to come up with average premiums under BCRA and Obamacare for similar policies. Here they are. These estimates are for a current average silver plan after all tax credits have been applied: