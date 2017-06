Just a quick note about our big software upgrade. It mostly went pretty well, but there are a few glitches still outstanding. In particular, I’ve gotten a lot of questions about comments and the RSS feed. Both should be up and running shortly. Comments have to be ported over from the old site, and that takes a while since there’s a lot of them. The RSS feed just needs to be redirected. Both of these things should be fixed in the next day or two. I’ll keep you posted if I get any further news.