It's No Mystery That Donald Trump Isn't Paying Much Attention to Immigration

From the Washington Post:

Lawmakers baffled that immigration getting short shrift in Washington

Meh. Trump never cared much about immigration. It was just a campaign tool, and he practically admitted as much at one point. That's not to say he won't try to get something done about it, but it's never likely to be a huge issue for him. And without him putting a lot of energy behind it, it won't go anywhere. There are too many Republican members of Congress who are opposed to highly punitive immigration rules.

Eventually the immigration hawks will learn the same thing as everyone else: it's all just one long con. Trump doesn't care about policy. Not immigration, not taxes, not abortion, not health care, not ISIS. He has vague inclinations on all these things, but that's all. He's mainly driven by whatever can keep him in the spotlight for the next week or two.

That's probably the real reason he pulled out of the Paris climate accord. If he stays in, he gets nothing. If he pulls out, he gets a week or two of attention. It was an easy choice.