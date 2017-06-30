Joe and Mika Say It Politely: Donald Trump Is Not Well

Donald Trump says one thing. The people he’s attacking say another. Who do you believe?

Unless Trump’s target is Baron Munchausen, you believe the target. So when Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough say that Trump is lying about their interactions on New Years eve of last year, I think you can take their version to the bank.

So far this is all pretty routine. Trump lies, gets caught in lie, blah blah blah. Trump is hardly the first politician to lie routinely. But what kind of person makes up a freakish lie like this?

Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!

This is not just a lie, it’s the sign of a deteriorating personality. Joe and Mika say it outright: “Donald Trump is not well.” How long is it going to be until everyone accepts this?