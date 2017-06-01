Lunchtime Photo

Some people have a good eye for composition and color. Throw in some technical skill and lots of practice and they become great photographers.

But what about those of us who don't have good eyes? Well, there's a shortcut: we take pictures of things that are so beautiful you can't really screw them up. You know, sunsets, snowy mountain peaks, cute animals, the Taj Mahal, etc. That's what I mostly do. I once took an entire cross-country trip with a friend on condition that we stop every night at sunset so I could take pictures. You're lucky I don't just post sunset pictures every day.

With that in mind, here is Santa Monica shortly after sunset. The road on the right is Pacific Coast Highway.