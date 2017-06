Strawberry fields are, alas, not forever. However, the harvest isn’t quite finished yet, and our local grower still has a few lovely, ripe strawberries waiting to be picked. They lease their fields from Southern California Edison, and plant corn, tomatoes, strawberries, and other delicacies on the right-of-way beneath the power pylons. They sell them in a nearby roadside stand, one of the few still left around here.