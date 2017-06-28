Lunchtime Photo

What are Orange County’s most famous attractions? At a guess, I’d rank them something like this:

Disneyland Knott’s Berry Farm Christ Cathedral (aka the Crystal Cathedral) Mission San Juan Capistrano Huntington Beach pier Richard Nixon library Balboa Island Little Saigon South Coast Plaza, a famous shopping mecca Other stuff The Great Park balloon

I don’t have pictures of any of the other things, but I do have a picture of the balloon. If you’re ever in Orange County, come on out and take a ride. It’s a tethered balloon that goes up 400 feet, that being the length of its steel cable, and the view at the top is…OK, I guess. Be sure to check the weather first, since they halt balloon “flights” at the merest hint of wind. Tickets are ten bucks.