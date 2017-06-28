Lunchtime Photo

Kevin DrumJun. 28, 2017 3:30 PM

What are Orange County’s most famous attractions? At a guess, I’d rank them something like this:

  1. Disneyland
  2. Knott’s Berry Farm
  3. Christ Cathedral (aka the Crystal Cathedral)
  4. Mission San Juan Capistrano
  5. Huntington Beach pier
  6. Richard Nixon library
  7. Balboa Island
  8. Little Saigon
  9. South Coast Plaza, a famous shopping mecca
  10. Other
  11. stuff
  12. The Great Park balloon

I don’t have pictures of any of the other things, but I do have a picture of the balloon. If you’re ever in Orange County, come on out and take a ride. It’s a tethered balloon that goes up 400 feet, that being the length of its steel cable, and the view at the top is…OK, I guess. Be sure to check the weather first, since they halt balloon “flights” at the merest hint of wind. Tickets are ten bucks.