Obamacare Is Way More Popular Than AHCA

Just in case you’re curious about how the public views Obamacare vs. the Republican health care plan, here you go:

Every month, Obamacare gets a little more popular and the Republican plan gets a little less popular. And yet, Republicans persist.

Of course, I continue to think that Obamacare’s regulations about pre-existing conditions and community rating will remain intact because they can’t be repealed under reconciliation rules. But does the Senate parliamentarian agree with me? And even if she does, will Mike Pence have the stones to just overrule her? A few months ago I didn’t think Pence would do it. Today I’m not so sure.