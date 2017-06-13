Republicans Ban Video Interviews With Senators in Hallways

Gee, I wonder what Republicans have to hide?
ALERT: Reporters at Capitol have been told they are not allow to film interviews with senators in hallways, contrary to years of precedent
— Kasie Hunt (@kasie) June 13, 2017
Rep for Mike Matrisian, who gave directive re not filming Senate, is no comment. I ask her name. “I’m not going to give you that,” hangs up.
— Dylan Byers (@DylanByers) June 13, 2017
You know it’s a good health bill when one GOP candidate attacks a reporter for asking about it + the Senate tries to shut down press access.
— Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) June 13, 2017