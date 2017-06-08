Republicans Circling the Wagons on Comey

Let me get this straight. The Comey hearing is now about an hour old, and the Republican pushback is that Comey is confirming President Trump’s contention that he was never personally under investigation by the FBI. It’s a win for Trump!

Seriously? That’s it? They’re pretending that this is what the whole Comey thing is about? Do they think this is going to fly with either the media or the public? Hell, even “moderate Republican” Susan Collins is mostly obsessing about whether Trump was personally under investigation.

This is pathetic.