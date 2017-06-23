Republicans: Comey Is a Liar

NBC News asked Americans who they believe: Donald Trump or James Comey. The results are pretty much America in a nutshell:

Democrats and Republicans live in different worlds. Democrats believe Comey by a margin of +74 percent. The Republican margin is -40 percent. That’s a difference of 114 percent. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a partisan gap that wide on anything.

But I guess it’s no surprise. If you get your news from Fox and Drudge and talk radio, it’s obvious that Comey is just a big fat liar who has it in for Trump. It’s Spock’s beard at work.