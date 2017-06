Let’s start the day off with some good news. You never know: it might be the last we get today. Here’s the latest on same-sex marriage from Pew Research:

Everyone is getting more comfortable with gay marriage: all ages, all races, all religions, and all parties. On the other hand, I guess we still have to sort out whether a Christian bakery can refuse to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. That’s going to seem pretty quaint a few years from now.