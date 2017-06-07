Three Quotes

These are all from Donald Trump:

January 27, to James Comey: “I need loyalty. I expect loyalty.”

February 24, to Comey: “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go.”

Over the next two months, Comey declines to let Flynn go. On May 9, Trump fires Comey.

May 11, to Lester Holt: “Regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey knowing there was no good time to do it. And in fact, when I decided to just do it, I said to myself — I said, you know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It’s an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should’ve won.”