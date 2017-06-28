Trump Blather Notches Another Foreign Policy Win!

On Monday, the White House warned that Syria would “pay a heavy price” if they launched another chemical attack. So how did that go? It’s yet another victory for Donald Trump!

Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis claimed Wednesday that the Syrian government backed down after the White House said that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces were preparing for another possible chemical attack. “They didn’t do it,” Mattis said.

I would like to formally announce that if Russia kills my mother in a nuclear attack, there will be grave consequences. If my mother is still alive tomorrow, that will show that they’ve backed down. I’ll let you know.