Trump Mystified By Consequences of His Own Actions

The latest from the State Department:

Oops. I think that Heather Nauert forgot to read a piece of her script. Let me fix it:

Now that it’s been more than two weeks since the embargo started, we are mystified that the Gulf states have not released to the public nor to the Qataris the details about the claims that they are making toward Qatar. The more time that goes by since President Trump incited this action that was apparently based on no evidence, the more doubt is raised about the actions taken by Saudi Arabia and the UAE and President Trump.