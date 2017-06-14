We Seem to Have a Failure to Communicate Over Qatar

Wait a second. WTF is going on here?

Qatar will sign a deal to buy as many as 36 F-15 jets from the U.S. as the two countries navigate tensions over President Donald Trump’s backing for a Saudi-led coalition’s move to isolate the country for supporting terrorism. Qatari Defense Minister Khalid Al-Attiyah and his U.S. counterpart, Jim Mattis, completed the $12 billion agreement on Wednesday in Washington, according to the Pentagon.

A couple of weeks ago the president of the United States goaded Saudi Arabia into leading a blockade of Qatar. It was time to crack down on support for Iranian-backed terrorists! Today, his secretary of defense agreed to sell Qatar three dozen F-15s. I guess Trump must have forgotten to tell Mattis that Qatar was on the presidential shit list.