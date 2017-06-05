I'm not quite sure how to phrase this, but, um, what's the deal with Rex Tillerson?

The guy was CEO of ExxonMobil. Out of the blue, Donald Trump decides to make him Secretary of State, a job about as unexpected as if someone made me head of NASA. He gets confirmed, and since then he's....

What? He refuses to talk to the press. He's barely hired anyone. He seems happy to go along with plans to decimate the department. He doesn't appear to have any particular ideology or goals. In fact, it's not really clear what he even does all day.

So what's the deal with Rex Tillerson?