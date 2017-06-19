White House Press Office Endorses Originalism

CNN’s White House correspondent is getting testy:

Make no mistake about what we are all witnessing. This is a WH that is stonewalling the news media. Hiding behind no camera/no audio gaggles — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

Call me old fashioned but I think the White House of the United States of America should have the backbone to answer questions on camera. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 19, 2017

Old fashioned? I dunno Jim. Did the founding fathers have cameras? Did they have audio recorders? I think not. You are lucky Trump allows you to use the pen of your choice, rather than a quill pen.