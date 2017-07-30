_____ Ranked, How To Do It in Four Easy Steps

Kevin DrumJul. 30, 2017 3:03 PM

Would you like to make your own “_____ Ranked” lists? Sure you would! Here’s how to do it in four easy steps. Our test topic is “Uncles”:

Step 1, off the top of my head: Uncle Sam, Uncle Vanya, “Say Uncle,” Uncle Tom, Man from U.N.C.L.E., the Minute rice guy

Step 2, Wikipedia: nuthin.

Step 3, crossword dictionary to find words starting or ending with uncle: unclean, carbuncle, monkey’s uncle, Uncle Fester

Step 4, Amazon to find books/movies about uncles: Uncle Remus, Uncle Buck

Now pick ten and put them in some order or another. It’s not worth spending too much time cogitating over this:

  1. Sam
  2. Man From
  3. Tom
  4. Vanya
  5. Say
  6. Monkey’s
  7. Ben’s
  8. Fester
  9. Remus
  10. carb

All done!