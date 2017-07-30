_____ Ranked, How To Do It in Four Easy Steps

Would you like to make your own “_____ Ranked” lists? Sure you would! Here’s how to do it in four easy steps. Our test topic is “Uncles”:
Step 1, off the top of my head: Uncle Sam, Uncle Vanya, “Say Uncle,” Uncle Tom, Man from U.N.C.L.E., the Minute rice guy
Step 2, Wikipedia: nuthin.
Step 3, crossword dictionary to find words starting or ending with uncle: unclean, carbuncle, monkey’s uncle, Uncle Fester
Step 4, Amazon to find books/movies about uncles: Uncle Remus, Uncle Buck
Now pick ten and put them in some order or another. It’s not worth spending too much time cogitating over this:
- Sam
- Man From
- Tom
- Vanya
- Say
- Monkey’s
- Ben’s
- Fester
- Remus
- carb
All done!