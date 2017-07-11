And…Here Is Don Jr.’s Email Chain

Donald Trump Jr. has helpfully confirmed this morning’s New York Times story by tweeting out the damaging emails himself. Here’s the key excerpt:

“The Crown prosecutor of Russia.” No reason that should set off any alarm bells, is there?

BY THE WAY: In case you’re wondering, “Rhona” is Rhona Graff, Trump Sr.’s longtime assistant. All the savvy people know that the best way to get to Trump is to go through Rhona. From a Politico profile earlier this year: “If I wanted to get something to Trump without calling his cell phone, I’d send it to Rhona,” said another confidant who goes through Graff to get to Trump. “Rhona is always going to be around.”