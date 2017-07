I got nothing today. I just can’t bring myself to bother commenting on Donald Trump’s casual attitude toward Russian election hacking, especially since the reason for it is pretty obvious: It helped him win. Duh. I’m a little stumped about why this doesn’t get mentioned more frequently.

Instead, here’s a picture of the moon on Friday. We had a pinkish sunset, and that gave the moon a nice, bright, yellowish glow. Enjoy.