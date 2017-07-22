Here’s the Real Reason Trump Fired Comey

Kevin DrumJul. 22, 2017 12:13 PM

Just a quick observation here. Donald Trump demonstrated again this morning that he remains obsessed with Hillary Clinton:

Trump is preoccupied with Hillary because she ruined his victory: he still can’t stand the thought that she got several million more votes than he did. I suspect the same is true of James Comey. Sure, he wanted Comey to help him out with the Michael Flynn investigation, but Comey’s real sin was being a living, breathing, daily reminder that Trump won only because Comey helped him out with his last-minute letter about the email investigation. This gnawed endlessly at Trump, so Comey had to go.