Lunchtime Photo

This young man is surveying the vastness of the Pacific Ocean and pondering the meaning of humankind’s existence in the face of such overwhelming power. Is it evidence of God’s infinite presence, as the theologians tell us? Or merely the chance confluence of heavy elements created in the fiery furnace of distant supernovae and then agglomerated under the force of gravity, as the physicists tell us? Will we ever know? Can we know? Will the theologians and the physicists ever get their shit together?

Actually, our young hero was waiting for the waves to roll in, and then running gleefully away just before the water could touch his toes. It was pretty cute. But really, who knows what was going through his mind while he waited?