Our local fireworks show wasn’t as good this year as it’s been in the past, but I made up for that with a more serious effort to get a good picture of it. This shot was captured at a shutter speed of 1.6 seconds, with the camera steadied by my trusty beanbag. I like it, a good ol’ red, white, and blue extravaganza in the sky above Irvine. Happy Birthday, America.