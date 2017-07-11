Lunchtime Photo

I’ve been shooting pictures of bugs lately. It just seemed topical, somehow, even though it doesn’t really show off my camera much. The Lumix has good but not red hot macro capabilities, although I appreciate its ability to focus pretty close even at long focal lengths.

Anyway, it’s the season for green fruit beetles, aka fig beetles, and they’re buzzing all over the place around here. Here’s one having a lunchtime snack of yummy pollen from our Rose of Sharon bush. When the light hits it right, it’s really quite shimmery and beautiful. However, in different light, you can more easily see why it’s called a green fruit beetle.