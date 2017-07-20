Lunchtime Photo

It’s Thursday Dog Blogging!

I was telling my sister last night that I find dogs to be difficult subjects. Pictures of cats I find almost inherently adorable. But pictures of dogs always seem kind of meh. I love dogs in person, but photos never seem to capture much of their personality. Maybe that’s why cats took over the internet and dogs didn’t.

Anyway, this pooch was hanging out at the lake while his owner sat on the bench and did homework. He wandered around, stared at the ducks, stared at me, looked at the birds, looked at the lake, went over to get his head scratched, and then finally gave up and plonked sadly to the ground. When will she finish that homework and play with me? When?