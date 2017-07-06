Map of the Day: Who Gets Screwed the Most By BCRA?

The Senate health care bill would increase premiums dramatically: an average of 74 percent when you compare similar policies, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. EPI breaks that down by state:

Seven states would suffer triple-digit increases: Alabama, Alaska, California, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and West Virginia. All but one of these are states that voted strongly for Donald Trump.

Ten states would escape with increases of less than 50 percent: Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Washington DC, and Washington. All but two of them voted for Hillary Clinton.

No state would see an actual premium decrease.

In a way, I suppose you have to congratulate Republicans. They’s so dedicated to dismantling Obamacare that they’re willing to endorse a plan that hurts every single state, but hurts red states the most and blue states the least. All so the Wall Street crowd can get a tax break. I’m guessing that this is not really what Trump’s fans thought they were signing up for when they voted for him.