From Donald Trump, explaining how he pressed Vladimir Putin about whether Russia was responsible for campaign hacking in 2016:

First question — first 20, 25 minutes — I said, “Did you do it?” He said, “No, I did not, absolutely not.” I then asked him a second time, in a totally different way. He said, “Absolutely not.”

Damn, that Trump is a tricky one. I then asked him a second time, in a totally different way. If Putin had been guilty, he never would have stood a chance.