Quote of the Day: “I can’t even remember why I opposed it”

From Patrick Murphy, owner of Bagel Barrel in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, on why he doesn’t want Obamacare repealed:

I can’t even remember why I opposed it. Everybody needs some sort of health insurance.

Answer: he opposed it because movement conservatives in the richest country in all of human history created a hysterical atmosphere of cultural doom and fiscal annihilation surrounding the idea of providing a minimal level of health coverage for everyone. Why did they do it? Why do they continue to do it? Even after seven years, I’m not sure I truly know.