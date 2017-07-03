Republicans Mystified That Trump Isn’t Selling Their Health Care Plan

The Washington Post asks an intriguing question about our president:

Trump has spoken out repeatedly during his tenure about the shortcomings of Obamacare, which he brands a “disaster.” But he has made relatively little effort to detail for the public why Republican replacement plans — which fare dismally in public opinion polls — would improve on the former president’s signature initiative….“It’s a mystery,” said Barry Bennett, a Republican operative who advised Trump’s campaign last year and remains close to the White House. “I don’t know what they’re doing.”

Hmmm. That’s a chin scratcher, all right. What possible reason could there be for Trump to avoid talking in more detail about the Republican plan? What could it be? What, oh what, could it be?

POSTSCRIPT: For those of you slow on the uptake the answer is: (a) there is nothing good to say about the Republican plan, which is why no one else is trying to sell it either, and (b) Trump has no clue what the Republican plan does anyway.