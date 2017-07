So how’s the Syrian ceasefire going?

#Syria: Regime forces launched offensive on 3 axes to reduce #FSA pocket & 2 secure Khalkhalah & Marj Ruhayyil Airbases, ending #Ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/2tYBMUykE7 — Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) July 10, 2017

I think the regime’s official excuse is that they’re attacking ISIS, not rebels. Sure, maybe. I don’t know if this is a serious breach or not, but I imagine the ceasefire will end soon enough either way.