The Latest in Internet Memes

Even by Trump-era standards, Sean Hannity is a joke these days. Trump could give the Louisiana Purchase back to France and Hannity would find some way to hail it as the most brilliant foreign policy coup of all time.

In other words, there’s no reason to bother with him, even for a bit of drive-by mockery. But every rule has exceptions, and anyway, tonight’s episode has turned into a viral meme already. You do want to keep up on your memes, don’t you?

Note Kellyanne Conway’s Freudian use of the word “yet.” Maybe she knows something we don’t?