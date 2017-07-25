Trump’s Twitter War Against Jeff Sessions Continues

Kevin DrumJul. 25, 2017 12:08 PM

The president’s Twitter war against his own attorney general is now going into its fifth day:

Sarah Sanders, our shiny new press secretary, says we should look forward to more of this:

Look, I know that he is certainly frustrated and disappointed in the attorney general for recusing himself, but as we’ve said, I think that’s a decision that if the president wants to make, he certainly will. And, he’s continuing to move forward and focus on other things, but that frustration certainly hasn’t gone away, and I don’t think it will.

Come on, Donald, you’re not a waffler like that Obama guy. You’re a man of action. So order Jeff Sessions to start investigating this stuff. Or just fire the guy. The American people want Rudy Giuliani as attorney general and it’s up to you to give them what they want.