From the LA Times:

Anthony Scaramucci, announced little more than a week ago as President Trump’s White House communications director, was ousted Monday before he was even officially sworn in. John Kelly, the newly appointed chief of staff, told Scaramucci he was going to be replaced around 9:30 a.m., according to a person close to the White House.

Oh come on. The only way this gets better is if they bring back Sean Spicer and promote him into Scaramucci’s position.