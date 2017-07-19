Zombie Trumpcare Will Get Better at Lunchtime

Zombie Trumpcare continues to shamble along:

The Republicans never discuss how good their healthcare bill is, & it will get even better at lunchtime.The Dems scream death as OCare dies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2017

It will get even better at lunchtime! Perhaps Trump plans to feed it a yummy vat full of the brains of poor people.

Interestingly, Trump refers to the Republican plan as “their” health care bill. But if “Republicans” aren’t doing the job, maybe Trump himself should explain how good it is. He should feel free to call me anytime if he wants to have a chat. I promise to conduct a fair and in-depth interview about the details of BCRA.