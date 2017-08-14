Asking For a Friend: What Does It Take to Pull Down a Statue?

I have an engineering question. As we all know, the violence this weekend in Charlottesville originated in a proposal to tear down a statue of Robert E. Lee that was erected in 1924. What does it take to pull down a statue like that? If I had, say, a big pickup truck, could I tie a cable around the statue, attach it to the trailer hitch, and gun the engine? Would that bring it down? How about two pickup trucks? Or does it take a lot more power than that?

How about smaller statues? Would it work on them? It would be illegal and potentially dangerous, of course, so probably it’s better for cities to just take down the statues on their own.

But I’m still curious.