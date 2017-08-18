Bannon Out?

Consider the source, but….

UPDATE: The New York Times reports the same thing:

President Trump has told senior aides that he has decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon, the embattled White House chief strategist who helped Mr. Trump win the 2016 election, according to two administration officials briefed on the discussion….As of Friday morning, the two men were still discussing Mr. Bannon’s future, the officials said. A person close to Mr. Bannon insisted the parting of ways was his idea, and that he had submitted his resignation to the president on Aug. 7, to be announced at the start of this week, but it was delayed in the wake of the racial unrest in Charlottesville, Va.

It’s only August, and the worst of the crazy ideologues in Trump’s cabinet are both gone (Bannon and Michael Flynn). When will it be Jeff Sessions’ turn?

UPDATE 2: And there’s this:

coming up in Playbook PM — another senior W.H. aide on his way out — in addition to bannon…. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 18, 2017

Who can it be?