Black CEO Resigns From Trump Council in Protest. You’ll Totally Believe What Happened Next.

Apparently Donald Trump hasn’t lost his ability to feel outrage after all:

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President’s Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

This outrage is not aimed at white nationalists in Charlottesville. It’s aimed at a black CEO who resigned from a presidential council to protest Trump’s unwillingness to condemn white nationalists in Charlottesville. Is anyone surprised?