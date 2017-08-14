Black CEO Resigns From Trump Council in Protest. You’ll Totally Believe What Happened Next.

Kevin DrumAug. 14, 2017 11:36 AM

Apparently Donald Trump hasn’t lost his ability to feel outrage after all:

This outrage is not aimed at white nationalists in Charlottesville. It’s aimed at a black CEO who resigned from a presidential council to protest Trump’s unwillingness to condemn white nationalists in Charlottesville. Is anyone surprised?