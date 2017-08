I don’t want to start my day with more Trump shamefulness, so instead I’ll start it with this:

After losing her engagement ring on her family farm more than a decade ago, Canadian Mary Grams resigned herself to the idea she would never see it again. That is, until the diamond ring showed up this week – 13 years after she lost it –wrapped tightly around a misshapen carrot that had been freshly plucked from the garden.

Never give up, never surrender.