Chart of the Day: Corporate Tax Payments, 1952-2017

Since we’re talking a lot these days about the burden of corporate taxes on American businesses, maybe we should start off the conversation with something simple: a chart that shows how much corporations pay in taxes in the first place. These are not statutory rates. After all the deductions and credits and carryforwards and so forth are factored in, this is the amount they actually paid:

Republicans are right: corporations are clearly groaning under the tax burden we put them under. Their taxes need to be cut ASAP.