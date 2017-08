The BLS has released its latest report on women’s earnings, and there hasn’t been much change. Currently women earn about 82 percent of what men earn, a number that’s been pretty flat for the past decade. However, there’s considerable variation by age:

Women have made progress since 1979, when their earnings were 62 percent of men’s, but for most women it’s not because they’ve caught up to men. It’s because men have taken a huge beating over the past few decades:

The full report is here.